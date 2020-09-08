Lucasfilm Creator Kindly Answers Star Wars Question We Probably Should Have Known The Answer To

If you've ever read the novelization of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back then you probably know exactly how to spell the name of the bipedal pack animals that Luke and Han are riding on Hoth at the beginning of the film. If, however, you've only ever heard the word, then yeah, it could be spelled numerous different ways that would make sense.

In addition to giving fans the proper spelling, he also clues us in to one of the rules of properly spelling the names of various species within the Star Wars universe. Apparently, the names for sentient species are capitalized. However, the names of "creatures" which is to say non-sentient animals, are not capitalized. The interesting exception to this rule being the word "human" which is not capitalized. Even Matt Martin seems confused by that one.

So if you're a Twi'lek or a Mandalorian, you get to capitalize your species, but if you're a tauntaun or a mynock, no such luck. I suppose it all certainly makes some sense. Of course, one assumes that no non-sentient creatures had a say in this decision.

Of course, in the end, Matt Martin wants everybody to know that misspelling a made-up word is not the stoning offense that some might make it seem to be. He's not trying to make people feel bad, just having some fun while also sharing some knowledge.