Dune Trailer Prepares Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya For An Epic War

Some consider Frank Herbert’s Dune to be the greatest science-fiction novel… ever. And some also consider Denis Villeneuve to be one of the greatest sci-fi directors of the moment, following his work on Arrival, Enemy, and Blade Runner 2049. So handing Dune to Villeneuve seems like a match made in heaven, though we were reserving full judgment until we witnessed the first full Dune trailer. And now that it has dropped, all we can say is, “Inject this directly into my veins.” Here’s the full Dune trailer, courtesy of Warner Bros.