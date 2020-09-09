Wait, Will Shang-Chi Feature A Doctor Strange Crossover?

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and there are some very exciting blockbusters coming down the pipeline. Phase Four will feature a mixture of new and returning faces, with projects like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bringing in new heroes to further flesh out the shared universe. The latter project will star Simu Liu as the title character, although new rumors have fans hoping that a Doctor Strange crossover will take place thanks to Benedict Wong's character Wong.
Wong quickly became a fan favorite in Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange, before making notable appearances in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Benedict Wong is expected to return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now fans are freaking out at the possibility of his inclusion in the Shang-Chi movie. Namely because Wong and Simu Liu were recently photographed getting dinner together in Sydney where Shang-Chi's set is. Check out the post that started the rumors below.
And just like that, there's plenty of Marvel fans who are hoping that Wong ends up having a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Benedict Wong isn't a Sydney native, so fans are hoping that he's traveled across the globe for Marvel related reasons. We'll just have to patiently wait to see if that crossover actually happens.
This image of Benedict Wong and Simu Liu comes to us from the Instagram of Kogi Korean BBQ in Sydney. The establishment recently served the pair of actors, and got the chance to get a photo and promote their appearance on social media. While the post itself is innocent, it quickly went viral and inspired a slew of fan theories. Because who doesn't want to see more crossovers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is largely a mystery, as director Destin Daniel Cretton and the folks over at Marvel have been keeping their cards close to the chest. Security within the MCU is notoriously tight, and this upcoming movie will do a ton of world-building and introduce a slew of new characters. We'll just have to see if it also includes a Wong appearance.
Actor Simu Liu will star as the title character of Shang-Chi, with the actor and stuntman best known for his performance in the sitcom Kim's Convenience. The movie's cast and characters are largely a mystery, although Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronny Chieng will have roles. And anticipation for any indication of Shang-Chi's contents has been steadily rising among the Marvel fandom.
Filming for the movie began in February of 2020, but was eventually closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The director himself Destin Daniel Cretton had a scare and was tested upon returning home. But the cast and crew returned to Sydney in August to resume production. Now the question is: was Benedict Wong among those who worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
Only time will tell the truth, but there are sure to be countless fan theories about how Wong could factor into the story of the Shang-Chi movie. A feasible entrance would be the use of magic, as Benedict Wong's character is a powerful wizard who is connected to sorcerers around the globe. But it's more than possible that he won't be appearing in the blockbuster at all.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently expected to hit theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.