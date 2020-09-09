Wait, Will Shang-Chi Feature A Doctor Strange Crossover?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and there are some very exciting blockbusters coming down the pipeline. Phase Four will feature a mixture of new and returning faces, with projects like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bringing in new heroes to further flesh out the shared universe. The latter project will star Simu Liu as the title character, although new rumors have fans hoping that a Doctor Strange crossover will take place thanks to Benedict Wong's character Wong.