Why Denis Villeneuve's Dune Trailer Won Me Over As A Newcomer

It’s an exciting time to be a sci-fi fan, a Villeneuve fan and a movie fan, and much like Paul Atreides himself, Dune looks like it could be the savior for those who want to go back to the movies. We’ll see if this anticipation is rewarded in full when Dune lands in theaters, as the film is planning on a December 18 release at this moment. Should that change, in the midst of any other Dune happenings that are on the horizon, we here at CinemaBlend will be sure to break those updates as they happen; so stick with us!