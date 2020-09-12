Upcoming Tom Hanks Movies: What's Ahead For The Toy Story Star

News Of The World - December 25, 2020

While it may share a title with the 1977 studio album by Queen, News of the World is not, in fact, a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody, the Academy Award-winning 2018 biopic chronicling the British rockers' career. Based on the 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, the film tells the story of a native Texan tasked with traveling the post-Civil War Wild West to keep local townsfolk informed of international events, who accepts the offer to rescue a young girl from her kidnappers in the post-Civil War West.

The True Grit-esque historical fiction thriller (right now in post-production) reunites director Paul Greengrass, helmer of the last three of Matt Damon’s installments in the Jason Bourne movies, with his Captain Phillips star Tom Hanks (who also produces) in the role of its central hero: an aging veteran of the Confederate Army named Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd.