Dredd And 8 Other Underrated Hero Movies

Power Rangers (2017)

As much as it pangs me to say the original Power Rangers movie is not the definitive movie of this franchise, you have to hand it to the reboot. The action was on point, and while there was still some camp, it was far from the level of cheese the '90s series brought. Unfortunately, it wasn't such a hit that plans for a sequel have gotten much traction, and apparently there are even talks of rebooting the property again. It's good for what it is though, and certainly a movie that at the very least had me interested in the Green Ranger joining the team in the future.