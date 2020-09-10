Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Is Sober Months After Arrest And Even Rocking New Teeth

Leave a Comment
Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, known for playing goaltender Goldberg during the franchise’s three-movie run, has been in the news a few times over the past couple of years for arrests related to public intoxication and meth possession, along with burglary. He’s gotten it together during 2020, however, and new reports indicate the actor is sober, doing well and even rocking new teeth after dealing with major dental issues.
Shaun Weiss has been on the path to sobriety for a while now, after having been arrested for meth and burglary in January of this year. The 41-year-old actor was arrested after someone reported him breaking into their garage as well as allegedly breaking a window and rifling through a car in the garage in Northern California. In the time subsequent, Weiss was booked into a sober living facility in Woodland Hills, which seems to have marked a turning point for the actor.
The move was a good one, as it helped Weiss to get sober and get back on his feet. His good friend Drew Gallagher than started a Go Fund Me to help his pal to get his teeth fixed. Some money was raised, but ultimately Dr. Gabe Rosenthal’s office stepped in to replace Shaun Weiss’ teeth. Dr. Rosenthal was one of several dental surgery office who offered to sponsor the former Mighty Ducks actor so he wouldn't have to deal with the financial burden of fully replacing the teeth in his mouth.
Dr. Gabe Rosenthal has been working with Shaun Weiss on getting his teeth fixed and shared a video and pics from when Weiss was coming in for work on his birthday. He really does look amazing compared to his mugshot from early in 2020.
This is a far cry from the mugshots of Shaun Weiss that were published following his arrests in 2018 and 2020 (and the jail time he served in 2017). In those, he was basically unrecognizable, but now the actor is reportedly 265 days sober. He’s starting to look more like the young man who helped lead the Ducks to victory multiple times.
Per the Go Fund Me page, Drew Gallagher got a little more into Shaun Weiss’ story, mentioning that the loss of his parents initially pushed him into a downward spiral of drug use, a spiral which then led to homelessness and loss of both belongings and physically health. Sometimes all a person needs is a little momentum to get back on the right track and it’s good to hear that Shaun Weiss is getting the help he needs and living a newly sober life. 265 days is nothing to scoff at, and here’s hoping another 265 days are on the way.