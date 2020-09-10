Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Is Sober Months After Arrest And Even Rocking New Teeth

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to the kindest man Shaun Weiss! We all loved Shaun when he starred as Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies, and my team is proudly restoring Shaun’s smile while on his road to recovery ?? We are well on our way after 4 surgeries and he’s doing great ???? We definitely have a bit more to go, but let’s pause to wish my guy Shaun a VERY Happy Birthday and send our love his way. Happy Birthday Shaun!!!!!