Spiral Director Explains How Chris Rock Helped The Saw Sequel

Though quite a few people hold to the auteur theory of filmmaking, more often than not, movies are a collaborative process with a bunch of cooks in the kitchen. It sounds like that was the approach taken on Spiral, the new sequel to Saw, with executive producer and starring actor Chris Rock helping horror director Darren Lynn Bousmen.
Collaboration with a big star like Chris Rock sounds intimidating. But Darren Lynn Bousmen, who directed Saw II, III and IV, didn’t have too much of a problem with it, saying Chris Rock was a great collaborator, according to ComingSoon.net. Chris Rock helped in a few ways on set, both with advice and support. Here’s what Darren Lynn Bousmen had to say about it:
I think there were two times on set that he pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, am I overstepping or can I give you a suggestion?’ Both times he did it, he improved the scene and scenario 100 fold and that was kind of awesome and then on top of that, he would back me on a lot of things. There would obviously be creative disagreements with the producers and myself and Chris, 95 percent of the time, would listen to my idea and be like, ‘No, that’s dope, what he’s talking about is cool.’ Chris and I bonded almost immediately and he was an awesome collaborator on the process.
This is great to hear, especially with plenty of folks being pretty excited about the prospects of this film. If Saw and horror fans embrace the movie, there’s always a solid chance it could spawn another series.
Spiral, fully known as Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is a soft reboot of sorts, with Chris Rock playing Detective Zeke Banks, who investigates a series of grisly murders that harken back to the city’s past. Eventually, Chris Rock gets caught up in the serial killer’s game.
For a Saw movie, the first Spiral trailer had a fairly reserved hand and didn’t show very much blood, gore or scary scenes, other than a few flashes of the nightmare that is to come. But all of that is likely by the filmmaker’s design.
As the Saw franchise continued to make more sequels, the over-the-top gore, torture and grisly violence got out of hand, and the later movies weren't as well received compared to their predecessors. But, Spiral could be an interesting way to breathe new life in the story.
Originally Spiral was slated to release on May 15, 2020, but Saw fans will have to wait a bit longer, as that date got pushed back May 21, 2021. For more movie news, stay tuned to CinemaBlend, and don't forget to look through our 2020 release schedule.