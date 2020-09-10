Now, Ben Affleck’s Long-Delayed Movie Is Involved In A Lawsuit

The year 2020 has obviously been unprecedented for a whole bunch of reasons, including longer-than-expected movie delays. Some movies have been able to work out deals and figure out issues in order to and get the ball moving again in regards to filming. Others are still waiting in limbo to move forward, either due to filming location issues, Covid-testing issues or other issues more along the same lines Hypnotic is dealing with right now. In one very specific case, The Batman returned to filming, only to allegedly see its lead get sick with the virus, so the potential for COVID-19 to be an issue on set is there.