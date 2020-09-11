An Asian James Bond? Henry Golding Has Thoughts About 007's Future

Leave a Comment
If you’re one of the actors who has found himself on the various shortlists trying to predict the next James Bond, you’re going to get asked a lot of questions about your chances of landing the gig. Henry Golding is no exception, as his name has been one of the most hotly talked about prospects on the list to potentially play the next Bond. Now, a recent interview has tapped him for some thoughts on 007’s future. Not shy to provide insight, Golding had another on brand and diplomatic response when it came to this particularly interesting subject.
Providing a personal caveat that he wasn’t “being drawn into this trap” of questioning about whether or not he could land the role, Henry Golding still had some strong feelings about the future of 007. Those feelings, provided in an interview with The Guardian, are pretty close to what several folks have said in the recent past about this historic role. Golding’s specific thoughts are as follows:
It is the opportunity for change. Be it female, male, bi, gay, straight, trans, Asian, black, Latina. Now is the time in our history where it doesn’t matter. That is the most amazing feeling. So the possibilities are endless.
So while Henry Golding isn’t exactly putting himself out there for the role specifically, or putting anyone else specific up for it for that matter, he’s definitely on board for a change of pace for James Bond in terms of the very traditional casting route the franchise has usually gone in. As Daniel Craig is drawing his time as Bond to a close with No Time To Die, fans have been looking ahead to where 007 could go with the next actor in the role for Bond 26 and plenty of diverse choices have been bandied about in regards to where the role could go.
For example, Idris Elba has been a longtime favorite, in regards to the odds and the fans, for becoming the next James Bond. While some people have even written him off as having aged out of the role, the Elba candidacy does seem to show that Henry Golding’s thoughts on diversifying the role aren’t out of line with the modern perception of James Bond. So why not an Asian lead taking on the character?
However, part of Henry Golding’s forward-thinking statement can already be taken out of the equation, at least for the time being, as the future of 007 isn’t going to be female. That’s not to say that we couldn’t finally see someone like Lashana Lynch’s Nomi or even Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny get a spin-off in universe; but one of the series’ bosses, producer Barbara Broccoli, has gone on record in the past that Bond himself will remain male. That claim is further evidenced by the fact that Broccoli and EON Productions tried their hands at a franchise that could have been considered the proper female successor to the Bond legacy with Blake Lively’s The Rhythm Section.
All told, if there was ever a franchise that told us never to say never again, it’s the James Bond legacy. Anything can happen at this point, and Henry Golding understands that rather nicely. So ultimately, this is a subject we’ll want to keep all of our eyes trained on, and CinemaBlend will definitely keep reporting the news on who looks like the next hot shot sent to the tailors for a tuxedo of their own. Meanwhile, No Time To Die is currently slated for release in theaters on November 20th, but don't forget to check out the 2020 release schedule to see what else is still on track for a theatrical bow in the remaining months of this year.