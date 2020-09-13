Is Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Going To Restart The DCEU? Here’s What The Producer Said

Leave a Comment
For a time, it looked like the DCEU was essentially gone but, thanks to the recent DC FanDome event, we’re seeing some very exciting things coming out of the DC Universe. When it was revealed that The Flash movie would involve not just one Batman but two, you better believe that turned a few heads. Now, according to one producer, the Ezra Miller-led film could be an integral part of things moving forward.
Since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the filmmakers behind the DCEU seemed to be alluding to a larger, time travel role for The Flash, starting with the vision Bruce Wayne had. For years, nothing really came of it though, until recently. At a DC FanDome Flash Q&A panel the dropped this weekend, producer Barbara Muschietti gave a brief picture of the impact The Flash will have on the future of the DCEU. Here’s what she had to say:
Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot. But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything.
Well, to me, it certainly sounds like they’re trying to use The Flash as a new kickoff point that redefines what the DCEU will look like in the future. Since the franchise had a bit of a rough start, it’s doubtful that DC fans would be too upset about the idea of “restarting” things.
From what we know about The Flash movie, it will be a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint comic, which dealt heavily with time travel and the multiverse. In the story, Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother, and it looks like he’ll run into Michael Keaton’s Batman in the big-screen version.
The Flash movie, then, would essentially introduce the multiverse into the DCEU and could radically alter how we view every DC movie, past and present. In another DC FanDome panel, DC boss Walter Hamada spoke more in depth about this multiverse and said there will be an “Earth Prime” but also other universes that would be home to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Philips’ Joker.
Making The Flash movie a centerpiece in the DCEU comes as both a surprise and an exciting prospect. For years, The Flash had suffered considerable delays, with a revolving door of director, and doubt being cast whether it would actually get made. However, now, it looks to be part of a bold new approach by DC and Warner Bros. to reframe their cinematic universe. Whether or not they can pull it off remains to be seen. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest.