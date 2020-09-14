Mulan Didn’t Get Much Help From China At The Box Office

The Chinese box office accounts for more than half of the total international take for Mulan, which has brought in $37.6 million from 17 different markets. How much the movie has brought in from Disney+ has yet to be announced by the House of Mouse, though the public comments we have heard indicate that Disney is happy with what the studio has seen. Estimates are that something in the range of one million households viewed the film on its opening weekend domestically but that doesn't take into account what happened in other countries that saw the Disney+ or the viewership that has been added since then.