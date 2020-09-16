Samuel L. Jackson Talks Chadwick Boseman's Impact, The Movie Project They'd Been Planning When He Died

Yes, it’s sudden to us all. I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for awhile and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture. In terms of what he became to the world with Black Panther. We all hope when we work that people will remember things that we will do. But he imprinted society in such a way, impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to. To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.