Samuel L. Jackson Talks Chadwick Boseman's Impact, The Movie Project They'd Been Planning When He Died

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
2020 has been a difficult year for a number of reasons, including global health issues. But this year has also been rough in regards to celebrity deaths, resulting in entire generations of fans collectively mourning. That's certainly the case with the late Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 from colon cancer. Boseman's work (especially Black Panther) touched many, and now Samuel L. Jackson has reflected on his colleague's legacy.
Samuel L. Jackson has had a long and celebrated career in film. He also helped to kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his cameo in the original Iron Man movie. Since then the shared universe has become a behemoth, and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther was a massive step forward in regards to representation both in front and behind the camera. Jackson recently reflected on Chadwick Boseman's death and the power of his work, saying:
Yes, it’s sudden to us all. I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for awhile and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture. In terms of what he became to the world with Black Panther. We all hope when we work that people will remember things that we will do. But he imprinted society in such a way, impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to. To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.
Talk about an emotional gut punch. On top of celebrating who Chadwick Boseman was as a human, Samuel L. Jackson clearly understands what the late actor's legacy and role in Black Panther did for Black people around the world. And these factors combined make the late actor's unexpected death all the more devastating.
Samuel L. Jackson opened up about Chadwick Boseman's death during a conversation on The Tamron Hall Show. While appearing alongside his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, eventually the conversation turned to the recent, sudden death of Chadwick Boseman. Jackson was generous with his words and honesty, and once again proved just how significant Boseman and his character T'Challa will continue to be for global audiences.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chadwick Boseman's triumphant tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Phase Three of the MCU saw the franchise making huge steps in regards to representation and inclusion. More women and people of color were given significant roles, with Phase Four set to continue this trend. Black Panther was a game-changer for the genre, with a ton of Black talent in the cast and crew. Countless kids saw themselves in Chadwick Boseman's title character, who instantly became a fan favorite.
In the end, Ryan Coogler's vision for Black Panther was one that really resonated with audiences. As a result the movie broke records, making a whopping $1.3 billion dollars at the box office. The movie was also nominated for a whopping seven Oscars including Best Picture. For his part Chadwick Boseman deserves his own credit for bringing T'Challa to life with such a strong performance, with his talent gone too soon.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow, which may end up being delayed again rather than releasing in November. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.