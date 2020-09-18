10 Super Controversial Movies That Have Come Out, Including Netflix's Cuties

But it's also super controversial. Song of the South is the only film on this list that I have never seen and likely will never see in my entire life. Because Disney won't let me! A relatively recent article in The Guardian called the film Disney’s “most shocking movie,” and it definitely is, but mostly because it features black characters who look to be the slaves of the white characters.

I’ll even give you a story about this movie. I was at Disney World on the way to Splash Mountain, and a woman said something about a “tar baby.” I turned around and said “What?” since “tar baby” is a derogatory term for black people. And then she clarified to me (and was quite startled) that there is a character called “tar baby” in the movie. And that’s my history with Song of the South.