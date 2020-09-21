The Croods: A New Age Trailer Introduces A New Family

Leave a Comment
In 2013, the dawn of humanity took a hysterical, family friendly step forward into theaters with Dreamworks Animation’s The Croods. The ensemble comedy about a cave family who embark on one of the greatest, and first, adventures in human history. For a while, a sequel was talked about as being in the works, but the film took a rather winding road through development to get to where it is today. Finally, after years of waiting, fans will get to see a brand new adventure in The Croods: A New Age, which sees the original film’s voice cast returning, along with some notable additions making their debut. Take a look at what’s in store for The Croods, in the first trailer shown below:
Just when you thought the first family of adventure had seen it all in The Croods, this brand new installment of Dreamworks Animations’ prehistorical romp sees our heroes reaching what they think is the end of the world. But rather, what they’ve found is a walled paradise that happens to house a brand new family: The Bettermans. As you can tell, their way of life is a bit more fashionable, and with exactly the sort of coloring you’d expect from an animated film like The Croods: A New Age. However, that paradise might be short lived, as another adventure of comedy and calamity looks like it’ll put the Crood and the Betterman family rivalry on hold, as a greater series of threats looks to threaten both their ways of life. And no, we’re not talking about how the film almost suffered a huge cancellation couple years ago.
Returning for The Croods: A New Age is the all-star cast that includes Nicolas Cage and Catherine Keener as Grug and Ugga Crood respectively, the parents of the family; as well as their children Eep (Emma Stone) and Thunk (Clark Duke), and of course Gran (Cloris Leachman), Ugga’s mother/Grug’s mother in law. And before you think that Ryan Reynolds somehow skipped out on Guy, Eep’s would be suitor from The Croods, rest assured that he’s back as well.
With a cast like that, who could possibly be joining to make it any more exciting? Well, The Croods: A New Age is introducing that new family you just saw, known as The Bettermans. And their voices couldn’t get any better… man, as Game of Thrones powerhouse Peter Dinklage, comedy superstar Leslie Mann, and the always fantastic Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are voicing this new group of cavepeople. Just the thoughts of Dinklage v Cage being an animated adventure we can see in theaters is something that’s enough to get us to see The Croods: A New Age.
Perhaps the most exciting news about The Croods: A New Age heading to theaters is the fact that this movie is promising something we haven't seen at the movies in some time: 3D thrills! After months of a theatrical drought, and with theaters slowly but surely reopening to newer films, it was inevitable that the return of third dimensionally enhanced thrills would take place. But most may have thought that, at the very least, Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas debut would have been the main event. Leave it to The Croods to take their brand of adventure and make it the first 3D spectacle in the reopening of movie theaters.
And that’s exactly where you’ll be able to see The Croods: A New Age, as Universal moved up the release date of this animated adventure from its original Christmas release date to a more Thanksgiving friendly slot. You can see The Croods on the road to adventure yet again, and in 3D nonetheless, when their sequel dawns in theaters on November 25th. Also, don’t forget to check out our 2020 release schedule, to see what movies are still on the horizon for their big debut throughout the rest of the year!