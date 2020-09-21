The Croods: A New Age Trailer Introduces A New Family

Just when you thought the first family of adventure had seen it all in The Croods, this brand new installment of Dreamworks Animations’ prehistorical romp sees our heroes reaching what they think is the end of the world. But rather, what they’ve found is a walled paradise that happens to house a brand new family: The Bettermans. As you can tell, their way of life is a bit more fashionable, and with exactly the sort of coloring you’d expect from an animated film like The Croods: A New Age. However, that paradise might be short lived, as another adventure of comedy and calamity looks like it’ll put the Crood and the Betterman family rivalry on hold, as a greater series of threats looks to threaten both their ways of life. And no, we’re not talking about how the film almost suffered a huge cancellation couple years ago.