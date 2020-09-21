Hayao Miyazaki: Things To Know About The Spirited Away Writer And Director

To some, the name Hayao Miyazaki is up there with Walt Disney, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas because of the way the Japanese filmmaker has captured the hearts and imaginations of the children and adults alike over the course of his career at his animation house Studio Ghibli. With titles like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and The Wind Rises, to name only a few, the iconic writer and director has given audiences some of the most cherished works of art ever seen.

But to others, they may not be familiar with the man behind the spellbinding works of pure animated joy over the years, and so now is the perfect time to look at Hayao Miyazaki, his processes, and the way he has grown from the son of a Japanese airplane manufacturer to one of the most beloved and celebrated names in the history of animation. This is Hayao Miyazaki.