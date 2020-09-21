Black Widow: New Details About Florence Pugh’s Character Revealed While We Wait On The Movie

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as the interim period between phases was extended thanks to Black Widow's delay. Scarlett Johansson's long awaited solo flick is currently set to hit theaters in November, which will expand the title character's mysterious backstory. A handful of new characters will make their debut in Cate Shortland's upcoming blockbuster, including Florence Pugh as Yelena. And a new character description may have revealed a few details about her history with Natasha.
Florence Pugh's star power has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to acclaimed performances in projects like Midsommar and her Oscar nominated role in Little Women. Her character Yelena looks like it's going to be a meaty part of Black Widow, and a new description of the character from DisneyLatino seemingly reveals her complicated relationship with Natasha. When translated to English it reads,
A product of the ruthless Red Room training program, she holds a secret history with Black Widow and is determined to solve. When Yelena finds herself trapped in a world full of dangerous threats around every corner, her only chance for survival may be through a fragile truce with the person she blames for a lifetime of torment: Natasha Romanoff.
Well, color me intrigued. While the Black Widow trailers paint Natashsa and Yelena as having a sibling relationship, it seems that there's also a darkness in their past. It should be interesting to see how it all shakes down, and the events of Cate Shortland's movie put the title character's actions in Avengers: Endgame into perspective.
The above description of Yelana comes to us from DisneyLatino, with the website giving a description of Black Widow's principal cast. With Scarlett Johansson's tenure in the MCU coming to end, fans are eager to see if another actor will become the Avengers' version of Widow. Florence Pugh's character seems like a great choice, especially once Johansson teased that Black Widow could potentially become a franchise.
Only time will reveal the gritty details of Yelena and Natasha's relationship in Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson's Avenger briefly mentions her dark past throughout her time in the MCU, but the solo movie will finally reveal the details of her mistakes. That seemingly includes being responsible for Yelena's time in the Red Room. As if sisterly relationships weren't already complicated.
The overall plot of Black Widow has been kept under wraps, a Marvel Studios and the cast/crew attempts to keep the secrets of the blockbuster until its release. This was been challenging considering the movie's months-long delay, with anticipation being buoyed thanks to footage and the stellar cast. We'll just have to wait and see if Disney continues its plans to release next month.
Black Widow is currently expected to hit theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.