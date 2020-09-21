Black Widow: New Details About Florence Pugh’s Character Revealed While We Wait On The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as the interim period between phases was extended thanks to Black Widow's delay. Scarlett Johansson's long awaited solo flick is currently set to hit theaters in November, which will expand the title character's mysterious backstory. A handful of new characters will make their debut in Cate Shortland's upcoming blockbuster, including Florence Pugh as Yelena. And a new character description may have revealed a few details about her history with Natasha.