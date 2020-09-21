Why Fantastic Beasts 3’s Eddie Redmayne Says The COVID-19 Shutdown Has Actually 'Been Helpful’ For The Film

We were meant to start – we’d done a pre-shoot day just before we went into lockdown here. We’d shot on a Friday night, and then on the Sunday night, we’d meant to start shooting proper on Monday, and we got a call on that Sunday night saying we’re not doing it. Then we had this six-month period and, absolutely, the creatives – certainly David Yates and [myself] – were talking about using that time. Whether it was in the visual effects or working on things. I think it’s really important. You’re always trying to make the best work possible, so I feel like it has been helpful in some ways.