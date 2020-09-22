Tom Cruise Is Iron Man In Epic Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the film world, with every single installment in Phase Three becoming a box office and critical success. One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters is Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a new wild rumor claimed that the studio going to include a ton of celebrity cameos as alternate versions of The Avengers. This includes Tom Cruise as Iron Man, as the Mission: Impossible actor was originally considered for the role. And now we can imagine what Cruise might look like in Doctor Strange's sequel.
The MCU was kickstarted with 2008's Iron Man, which was a major risk at the time. Tom Cruise was one of the actors considered to play Tony Stark, a role which would be played to pitch perfection by Robert Downey Jr. for a whopping nine movies. And when a rumor circulated that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could shoot for a cameo by Cruise, minds were blown. Now we can imagine what the 58 year-old actor could look like as Iron Man. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While there's no indication of Tom Cruise actually signing on for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, you've got to admit that he looks amazing with Tony Stark's signature facial hair. It almost makes you wonder what the MCU could have looked like with a different Iron Man.
The above image comes to us from the social media of artist Aitesam Farooq. They've clearly got an interest in comic book movies, and often renders fan theories and castings into reality. The above piece of fan art is no exception, as Tom Cruise looks like he truly belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, we'll just have to see if the rumors about Doctor Strange 2 are officially confirmed.
Marvel fans can re-watch Robert Downey Jr.'s legendary tenure as Iron Man over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The image of Tom Cruise in the Iron Man armor is definitely striking, and has the potential to inspire for more rumors and fan theories. The wild new rumor about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse claimed that the mysterious journey through said multiverse would result in a slew of celebrity cameos. These celebs would play alternate version of characters we know and love, and there's no bigger star to shoot for then Tom Cruise himself.
If the plans for big celebrity cameos becomes a reality, there are a variety of other actors who would seemingly fit perfectly into the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2. Some other possibilities could be Chris Evans, this time reprising his role as Human Torch. Ed Norton’s Bruce Banner or even Ben Affleck’s Daredevil could make their way onto the screen for cameos, which would no doubt break the internet in the process. But it's currently unclear what Sam Raimi and company have in store for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Another exciting aspect of Doctor Strange's first sequel is the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The blockbuster will follow the release of Disney+'s Wandavision, which was revealed to directly tie in The Multiverse of Madness. It'll be fascinating to see how her powers are paired with Stephen Strange's, and if anything seismic changes in the MCU as a result of their adventures in the multiverse.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.