Tom Cruise Is Iron Man In Epic Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the film world, with every single installment in Phase Three becoming a box office and critical success. One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters is Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a new wild rumor claimed that the studio going to include a ton of celebrity cameos as alternate versions of The Avengers. This includes Tom Cruise as Iron Man, as the Mission: Impossible actor was originally considered for the role. And now we can imagine what Cruise might look like in Doctor Strange's sequel.