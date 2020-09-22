Scream 5 Star Teases How The Sequel Will Fit In The Rest Of The Franchise

Jenna Ortega's comments to Entertainment Tonight is just the latest tease to come from Scream 5, with the new movie is gearing up to begin filming this week. Despite being so early in the process, there's already been a ton of praise thrown at the duo of filmmakers who are bringing the sequel to life. Even before Neve Campbell officially signed on to reprise her role as protagonist Sidney Prescott, she revealed that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had a true mastery of the franchise's tone, in a way that honored Wes Craven.