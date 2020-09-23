Super Mario Bros-Related Porn Searches Are Way Up And Include Some Weird Characters

I hate to keep fixating on Bowser here because even curmudgeonly villains with jagged teeth need love too, but the idea of someone wanting to incorporate Bowser into their sexual thoughts is just laugh out loud funny to me. What should I watch tonight? Should I go for some step-sister videos? Ehh, maybe I should go for amateurs tonight? Maybe something topical? Nah, you know what, I don’t have much time, let me just watch Bowser do something weird with those spikes.

Not to devote another paragraph to this madness, but just look at my man here and tell me this whole thing doesn’t make you laugh. There are people out there sexualizing this dude and watching him get after it while trying not to set his bedmate on fire…