The Next Twilight Book: 5 Things Stephenie Meyer Has Said About What She's Working On

For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world, new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing, so I get excited to create something new instead of just following the old rules I already have. I do want to get to that and I plan to eventually. I wish I could be more like a machine, like this is what I want to do next, plug it in, do it but that’s just not how my brain works.