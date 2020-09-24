Sorry Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2's Director Is Jumping Into The Action With Ryan Gosling For His Next Movie

And while David Leitch has extensive experience in the genre, Ryan Gosling is just getting his feet wet. The La La Land actor has primarily been in a number of dramas. Perhaps Blade Runner 2049 and Drive are the closest he’s gotten to being in a movie with considerable action. At least, until now. This could be a turn for Ryan Gosling. Right now, he’s working with the Russo Brothers on what will likely be an action-packed espionage thriller in Netflix’s The Gray Man, that also co-stars Chris Evans. In that, Ryan Gosling will play the lead, Court Gentry, a former CIA operative turned assassin.