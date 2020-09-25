Netflix’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Think

These are just some of the reviews out now for The Trial of the Chicago 7, so feel free to browse around the interwebs to learn what other critics thought about the movie.You can judge The Trial of the Chicago 7 for yourself once it’s available to the public on Netflix tomorrow, September 25. Feel free to pair it with the other Netflix original movie that’s come out this week, Enola Holmes, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.