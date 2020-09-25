Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan Movie Has Cast Its Tinker Bell

As for the new Tinker Bell, Yara Shahidi follows actresses such as Julia Roberts from Hook with her casting and the role will be her most high-profile to date. There’s not a ton of details about how this version of Peter Pan will implement Tinker Bell into the Peter Pan story, but based on how Disney has been adapting its animated classics into live-action properties, she’ll take on a new version of the feisty fairy, who Peter Pan often keeps with him, and often prone to get jealous of Wendy.