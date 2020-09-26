Vin Diesel Dropped A Surprise Single… And It Slaps?

Leave a Comment
We all know Vin Diesel as an actor and producer, but how many of you had Vin Diesel the singer on your bingo cards? Well, today’s your lucky day if you did, as the Fast & Furious star dropped a surprise single today, and some might even say it slaps, to use some slang from the youths.
Vin Diesel broke the news that he had a song coming out with the following Instagram post, noting how he’s promised to release his own music for a while now, and he’s finally delivered.
Alright, let’s not delay this any longer. Below you can listen to Vin Diesel’s first official single, titled “Feel Like I Do,” which was produced by Kygo and debuted on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Look, I won’t lie, hearing an actual Vin Diesel song is a little weird, and it does sound like his voice has been slowed down enough that you might not necessarily know it was him if you started listening to it without prior warning. That being said, it’s a catchy tune, and considering that Diesel is 53 years old, it’s admirable of him to break into an entertainment field now. And hey, with the way 2020 is going, receiving a Vin Diesel single is nowhere near one the weirdest things to happen this year.
Back in March on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Vin Diesel talked about how he was planning to drop a full-length album, so don't expect this to be a one-and-done deal, especially since he’s been wanting to jump into the music game for so long. I imagine the current state of the world freed up some of Diesel’s schedule to get “Feel Like I Do” out there, so depending on this song is received, perhaps Diesel will deliver his second single sooner rather than later.
For now though, “Feel Like I Do” is a brief detour away from Vin Diesel’s bread and butter: movies, specifically the action-packed variety. We last saw Diesel on the big screen in Bloodshot, the Valiant Comics movie centered on U.S Marine Ray Garrison, who is killed and resurrected with experimental nanite technology. Bloodshot’s theatrical run was cut short by the health crisis back in March, but it was then quickly made available on VOD and returned to theaters last month.
2020 was also supposed to be the year that we reunited with Vin Diesel’s Dominc Torretto in F9, which will see Dom and his crew clashing with his estranged brother, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. However, F9 was among the many movies that were forced to be delayed, so instead of coming out this past May, we’ll now have to wait until April 2, 2021 for the next Fast & Furious installment to arrive.
Along with continuing his vocal duties as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vin Diesel will also appear in the next two Avatar movies, although it hasn’t been revealed yet who he’s playing. It was also officially confirmed in 2018 that XXX 4 is in the works, although there haven’t been any major updates since then about when we’ll see Diesel’s Xander Cage back in action.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news concerning Vin Diesel’s professional endeavors, and don’t forget to scan through our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to play in theaters soon.