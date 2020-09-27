Black Widow Star David Harbour Apologizes To Fans After The Movie’s Latest Delay

Leave a Comment
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eagerly awaiting a new film in the ever-expanding franchise. But due to the ongoing global health crisis, the two films scheduled for this year – Black Widow and Eternals – have seen a number of date changes. Now that Black Widow has officially been delayed to the spring of 2021, this will mark the first year since 2009 that there have been no MCU film releases. News of Black Widow’s delay, in particular, is sure to come as a disappointment to many, though David Harbour has now offered a sincere (and humorous) response to the news.
David Harbour, who plays the role of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, posted a message to Instagram in which he apologized for the film’s delay. He also included a leaked photo of a Red Guardian cup to illustrate the wait for the film. You can check out his post below:
Black Widow was originally set to hit theaters on May 1, 2020 as the first film in Marvel Studios’ Phase Four slate. Plans changed, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Disney shifted the release date to November 6. But just recently, the studio readjusted the date yet again to May 7, 2021.
I’m sure David Harbour would’ve loved for fans to have been able to see Black Widow on its original release date but, in typical fashion, he seems to be staying optimistic. And it’s hilarious that he also found a way to plug a piece of merchandise that bears his character’s likeness.
The fluidity of Marvel Studios’ film slate has also seen releases like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness get shuffled. Still, many fans are trying to remain upbeat in the midst of the situation, and some even believe that in the long run, the delays may actually be a good thing.
Red Guardian, who Harbour believes may be one of the best characters the MCU has ever introduced, is one of the new characters audiences will meet when Black Widow does finally hit the theaters. Alexei was previously the champion of Russia and, as Red Guardian, he was intended to be the nation’s answer to Captain America. However, Harbour has hinted that things didn’t quite pan out as Alexei would’ve hoped.
Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff sometime after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now without her Avengers colleagues, she must reunite with old allies in order to stop a conspiracy with ties to her past.
Waiting for Black Widow has been difficult but, ff the trailers have been any indication, it should be more than worth it. And let’s be honest, watching the film will be that much sweeter with that awesome Red Guardian cup sitting in our laps.
How excited are you to see Black Widow? Let us know in the comments.