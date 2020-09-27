Tenet's John David Washington May Be A Movie Star Now, But Dad Denzel Still Makes Him Do Chores

Samuel L. Jackson: I know Denzel likes some order in the house.

John David Washington: I can't believe we're doing this right now [laughs]. Yes, there was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I'm down for dinner in time.

Jackson: That’s not a chore. A chore is like, you know, sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, something legit that earns your keep

Washington: How about cooking? There you go, I earned my keep that way.