Robert Pattinson Reveals One Thing Batman Has In Common With Twilight

What adds to the star’s excitement could be the fact that he’s a longtime fan of Bruce Wayne. He previously revealed that there’s something that’s just always appealed to him about the character, and he actually admires the legacy of great writers and directors that have been drawn to Batman films. This is just another way in which Pattinson subverts trepidation, because most of us would probably faint at the notion of following in the footsteps of actors like Michael Keaton or Christian Bale.