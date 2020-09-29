Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy Trailer Reveals Connection To The Original

The Craft is back, and this time it looks like there's even more magic. The first footage from Zoe Lister-Jones's upcoming Blumhouse collaboration shows what the updated version of the beloved horror movie is going to be like. And this time the infighting between the movie's witches is seemingly going to take a very different turn than its predecessor. Let's break down what we're being shown here. Especially the brief connection with the beloved '90s original