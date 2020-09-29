Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy Trailer Reveals Connection To The Original

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, the horror genre has been in an exciting renaissance. And in addition to new and exciting properties, nostalgia also allowed for plenty of long-running franchise to return to theaters. Blumhouse put an emphasis on the classics with Halloween, and that trend will continue with the upcoming Craft sequel. Titled The Craft: Legacy, the sequel will bring the iconic '90s property back with contemporary teens. And the movie's first trailer just arrived.
Andrew Fleming's 1996 movie The Craft was a surprise hit when it arrived in theaters. And with its iconic cast and quotable dialogue, the movie went on to have a strong cult following. The Craft: Legacy will finally bring the franchise back to theaters, with a fresh young cast making up the coven of witches. Check out the first trailer below.
The Craft is back, and this time it looks like there's even more magic. The first footage from Zoe Lister-Jones's upcoming Blumhouse collaboration shows what the updated version of the beloved horror movie is going to be like. And this time the infighting between the movie's witches is seemingly going to take a very different turn than its predecessor. Let's break down what we're being shown here. Especially the brief connection with the beloved '90s original
The trailer for The Craft: Legacy opens up on the new protagonist Lily (Cailee Spaeny) as she moves to a new town. Much like the original movie, a trio of young witches recruit her to join the coven, and complete the circle as their fourth member. The bond occurs after some school bullying, with the quartet of young women forming a quick bond.
Of course, this type of power is known to corrupt. From the trailer for The Craft: Legacy, it seems that Lily's power begins growing at an alarming rate. We see as she lashes out against people at school and home, eventually concerning the rest of the coven. This is an interesting departure from the original movie, which saw Nancy and her friends go to the dark side with new girl Sarah coming to the rescue.
Speaking of Nancy, The Craft: Legacy's trailer actually does briefly feature the appearance of Fairuza Balk's iconic villain. She's shown in a photo, confirming that Zoe Lister-Jones' new movie is indeed set within the same universe. It should be fun to see what other references and easter eggs make their way in, especially considering so many people will be tuning in due to the cult status of the original. The trailer also ends with the iconic line "We are the weirdos, mister."
In addition to the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy, the movie's first poster was revealed as well. Featured in the image are movie's coven of young witches played by the ensemble of Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna. You can check it out below, complete with the movie's official release date: October 28th.
Between Blumhouse's involvement and connection the first movie, The Craft: Legacy does have a lot going for it. Add in known actors like the David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan, and it should be interesting to see how the horror flick ultimately does when its release. It's expected to go directly to homes, yet another movie altered by the ongoing global health issues. If only there was a spell to clear things up.
Are you excited about The Craft: Legacy, or do you think the cult classic should be left without a follow-up? Let us know in the comments below. Regardless, the horror sequel will arrive in homes on October 28th, just in time for Halloween. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.