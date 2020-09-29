The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Defends Margot Robbie’s Role In The DC Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, and the future seems bright. There are a slew of highly anticipated movies coming to theaters over the next few years, chief among them being James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Moviegoers are eager to see how the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker's taste will translate to the DCEU, and how he moves on from David Ayer's original 2017 movie. Gunn has been sharing brief teases about the upcoming blockbuster, and recently shut down a fan who was complaining about Margot Robbie's inclusion as Harley Quinn.