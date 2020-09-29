Bill And Ted Face The Music Writer Responds To More Sequel Rumors

Leave a Comment
It took almost an entire decade to get a third Bill & Ted movie off the ground, but this year, nearly three decades after we last saw Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’ beloved doofus characters, Bill & Ted Face the Music was finally released. The threequel was met with a lot of positive reception, so one wouldn’t be faulted for wondering if a fourth Bill & Ted movie is now in the works. There are even some rumors claiming such!
Alas, Ed Solomon, who co-wrote all three Bill & Ted movies with Chris Matheson, has put the kibosh on these Bill & Ted 4 claims. After jokingly responding to a report by saying how he was excited to reunite with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves on the set of a movie he was only just now hearing about, Solomon tweeted the following:
There you have it, folks: Bill & Ted 4 is not in development. Could that change in the future? Possibly, but for now, we’ll have to be content with this being a film trilogy. Also, considering it took almost 30 years for Bill & Ted Face the Music to arrive, one would imagine that even if Bill & Ted 4 was seriously being considered, this isn’t a follow-up that would be put on the fast-track, but be planned out slowly.
Besides, even if Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves were interested in collaborating with Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson on Bill & Ted 4, their schedules would certainly rule out that movie being tackled in the near future. Winter is a director (particularly in the documentary realm), while Reeves will tackle two more John Wick movies once he’s done with The Matrix 4, among other projects. So yeah, there was already a lot stacked against Bill & Ted 4 happening soon, if at all, and now Solomon has thankfully clarified the situation on Twitter.
Warning: SPOILERS for Bill & Ted Face the Music are ahead!
Oh, and let’s not forget that Bill & Ted Face the Music wrapped up the narrative that began in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, As youths, Bill Preston and Theodore Logan were informed that they were destined to write the song that would save the universe and unite humanity, but they still hadn’t done so by the time they were middle-aged men. As it turned out though, it was actually their daughters, Samara Weaving’s Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Billie Logan, who ended up writing the song, and once everyone across space and time performed along with it, the universe was saved.
With that prophecy fulfilled, it’s not like we need to get a Bill & Ted 4. Sure, it might be fun to follow along with Thea and Billie embarking on their own spinoff adventure, but sometimes, it’s better to just leave on a high note rather than forcefully drag things out. Bill & Ted Face the Music certainly did that judging by how it’s been critically received, with the movie ranking at 82% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Along with the previously mentioned actors, Bill & Ted Face the Music also starred Kristen Schaal, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays and Holland Taylor, among others. Originally Bill & Ted Face the Music was supposed to be theatrically released on August 21, but due to the health crisis, it ended up having a limited theatrical run and being made available on VOD on August 28.
Feel free to read CinemaBlend’s review of Bill & Ted Face the Music, and keep checking back with us for the latest and greatest in movie news. Learn what movies are coming to the big screen soon with our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.