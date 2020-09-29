Bill And Ted Face The Music Writer Responds To More Sequel Rumors

Oh, and let’s not forget that Bill & Ted Face the Music wrapped up the narrative that began in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, As youths, Bill Preston and Theodore Logan were informed that they were destined to write the song that would save the universe and unite humanity, but they still hadn’t done so by the time they were middle-aged men. As it turned out though, it was actually their daughters, Samara Weaving’s Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Billie Logan, who ended up writing the song, and once everyone across space and time performed along with it, the universe was saved.