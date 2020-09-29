Why No Time To Die Might Want To Stick To Its November Release Date

Any Further Delays For No Time To Die Could Prove Costly To The Studios

Perhaps the most interesting rumor surrounding No Time To Die’s theatrical release plans is one that’s recently surfaced in one of the usual places for Bond gossip. With The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye supposedly being told that if the next 007 installment was to be moved to next year, it’d be a costly setback for the studios and the film market on the whole, you can see where the urgency lies in keeping things on their preset track. With hybrid PVOD releases in a very experimental phase that sees studios like Universal looking to hedge their bets, it’s also really important to make sure that something as big as No Time To Die makes it worth the while for theaters to keep their doors open. Anticipation is still high for the movie, but another delay could begin to wear away at the wave of attention No Time To Die is currently riding.