3 Quick Things To Know About Steve Trevor's Return In Wonder Woman 1984

There’s no way around it, folks: we’ve been waiting a long time for Wonder Woman 1984. At one point, the movie was supposed to come out as early as November 1, 2019, but as things stand now, Diana of Themyscira’s is now slated to arrive on December 25, and we can’t rule out the possibility it’ll switch releases dates again. As such, we’re still largely in the dark about the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.
It’s been over two years since Chris Pine was confirmed to be participating in Wonder Woman 1984, though Warner Bros and DC have stayed fairly quiet about the specifics of Steve Trevor’s role, as they naturally want people to actually see the movie to get the full story. That being said, with various reports that have come out in the last two years, not to mention what we’ve seen of Steve in the Wonder Woman 1984 trailers, there are a few integral things we know about how he’ll fit into the proceedings. But first, let’s recap where we last left off with him…
He’s Been Dead For Over Six Decades
In the DC Extended Universe continuity, Gal Gadot’s Diana first ventured out into man’s world with Steve Trevor in 1918, with the Amazon princess coming with the soldier to stop World War I. Diana and Steve became quite close during their short time together, but Steve met a tragic, yet heroic death when he flew the bomber carrying Doctor Isabel Maru’s deadly poison to a safe altitude and detonated it. Rather than be overcome by rage like Ares, the God of War, wanted Diana to be after Steve perished, the heroine instead called on her positive memories with Steve, which allowed her to see the good in humanity and ultimately defeat Ares.
Wonder Woman 1984 picks up 66 years after Steve Trevor’s death, when Diana is still living among humanity and protecting the innocent, though she continues to mourn Steve’s death and is quite lonely because her other friends have long since passed away. So you can imagine how happy she is to suddenly have Steve back in her life, although obviously he is now the ‘fish out of water’ since he’s come back towards the end of the 20th century, with Diana having to clarify what constitutes art in the 1980s and explain parachute pants to him. So how does Steve reenter the picture? That brings us to the next section (mild SPOILERS ahead).
His Resurrection Is Reportedly Due To A Magical Artifact
When it was first announced that Chris Pine would reprise Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, there was no shortage of speculation on how the character was returning. Was time travel responsible? Was he just a hallucination? Could this be another character in disguise? Well, as the old saying goes, the simplest explanation is usually the right one. Steve has indeed been resurrected, and we have an artifact called a dreamstone to thank for it.
Back in July, it was reported that in Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince, who is working at the Smithsonian alongside Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva, comes into possession of the dreamstone, which has been around for a long time (like Diana’s lasso of truth) and has the ability to grant whoever holds it one wish. As such, Diana wishes for Steve to come back into her life, and so he does, looking just like he did in 1918. Unfortunately, judging by Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord holding a curious-looking rock and somehow ending up in the White House, it would seem that the dreamstone eventually ends up in his hands.
This Will Be The Character’s Final DCEU Appearance
We’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, although since he’s nowhere to be seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, be it as a younger or older man, one can reasonably assume he doesn’t make it out of the sequel. But perhaps there’s a chance he could pop back up in Wonder Woman 3, right? Not so, as Chris Pine said in the beginning of 2019 that he won’t play the character again.
So Wonder Woman 1984 will mark the end of Steve Trevor’s story in the DCEU, unless of course Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins change their minds, but it doesn’t like that’ll be happening. However, considering that the Lynda Carter-led Wonder Woman TV series saw Lyle Waggoner playing both Steve Trevor Sr. in World War II and Steve Trevor Jr. in the 1970s, I wonder if there’s a scenario where Diana ends up having Steve’s son, and Pine could play Steve Jr. After all, with Wonder Woman 3 expected to take place in the modern era, Steve Jr. would be around Pine’s actual age. Even if Pine wasn’t interested in returning to the DCEU, you could easily bring in another actor to keep the Trevor line going in Wonder Woman 3. Maybe this is wishful thinking on my part, but it’s something I would be down to see.
Now you’re caught up to speed on what we can expect from Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, although he’s certainly not the movie’s only big draw. Along with Maxwell Lord’s machinations wreaking havoc on Diana’s life, the superheroine’s relationship with Barbara Ann Minnerva will turn antagonistic, with Barbara eventually transforming into The Cheetah. Throw in Diana donning the Golden Eagle armor, flashbacks to her childhood on Themyscira and plenty of other material, and Wonder Woman 1984 is shaping up to be one of the coolest DCEU projects yet.
Again, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to arrive right before 2020 concludes, although if the sequel ends up being pushed to 2021, we’ll be sure to let you know. Interestingly enough, December won’t just be a big deal for Gal Gadot because of Wonder Woman 1984, as that’s also the same month she’ll be seen in the next Hercule Poirot cinematic adventure, Death on the Nile.
