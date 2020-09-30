3 Quick Things To Know About Steve Trevor's Return In Wonder Woman 1984

So Wonder Woman 1984 will mark the end of Steve Trevor’s story in the DCEU, unless of course Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins change their minds, but it doesn’t like that’ll be happening. However, considering that the Lynda Carter-led Wonder Woman TV series saw Lyle Waggoner playing both Steve Trevor Sr. in World War II and Steve Trevor Jr. in the 1970s, I wonder if there’s a scenario where Diana ends up having Steve’s son, and Pine could play Steve Jr. After all, with Wonder Woman 3 expected to take place in the modern era, Steve Jr. would be around Pine’s actual age. Even if Pine wasn’t interested in returning to the DCEU, you could easily bring in another actor to keep the Trevor line going in Wonder Woman 3. Maybe this is wishful thinking on my part, but it’s something I would be down to see.