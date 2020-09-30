Enola Holmes’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains The Netflix Film’s Last Line And Why It Makes Her Think Of Stranger Things

Leave a Comment
Millie Bobby Brown’s latest adventure in Netflix’s Enola Holmes has a unique sense of whimsy and optimism that couldn’t be more different than her other show Stranger Things. Still, she seems to find common ground between these shows, especially with the film’s inspiring last line. And she's made this connection known.
Since her breakout role in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has been part of a new wave of young, up-and-coming actors taking Hollywood by storm, including many of her Stranger Things co-stars. In Enola Holmes, her character says the hopeful last line, “The future is up to us,” which she tells Cosmopolitan, speaks to her generation:
I do feel ours is an amazing generation, and I know that many of my friends – and especially the kids on Stranger Things – we’re all very strong people and we haven’t necessarily had the most amazing role models in the generation above us, but we have had to find our own role models.
This is understandable. It seems wherever you turn there’s some sort of role model, actor, or celebrity caught up in some kind of controversy. For Millie Bobby Brown and her generation, finding a role model may seem like a daunting, nigh-impossible task. And as a result, they might be more independent.
However, Millie Bobby Brown said later, that doesn’t give her an excuse to sit and do nothing. She feels compelled to act as she said later,
For me, in the areas where I feel like I want to show my voice, I will do it. I don’t want to sit here and listen. I don’t want to watch it on the news. I want to go out there and help change it.
At least in Enola Holmes’ case, Millie Bobby Brown may already be changing things. Rather than focusing on Sherlock Holmes, the movie takes a different approach and follows his younger sister as she solves the mystery of her mother’s disappearance and the threat on a young Lord’s life. For Enola Holmes co-star Helena Bonham Carter, this was exactly the change we needed and loved the idea of focusing on Sherlock’s sister, instead. She thought the original Sherlock Holmes was a misogynist, making Enola Holmes the perfect way to fight back.
The future looks bright for Enola Holmes, receiving mostly glowing reviews from critics. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg in his review gave it 3 ½ stars and said:
It may seem like a silly little Netflix movie, but in truth it’s an engaging and cute mystery that features Millie Bobby Brown’s most charismatic performances to date.
Millie Bobby Brown will continue to be a young star to watch. She’ll be returning to the fourth season of Stranger Things and has a few other movies lined up, including Godzilla vs. Kong. For news on this and more, stay tuned to CinemaBlend.