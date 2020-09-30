Enola Holmes’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains The Netflix Film’s Last Line And Why It Makes Her Think Of Stranger Things

At least in Enola Holmes’ case, Millie Bobby Brown may already be changing things. Rather than focusing on Sherlock Holmes, the movie takes a different approach and follows his younger sister as she solves the mystery of her mother’s disappearance and the threat on a young Lord’s life. For Enola Holmes co-star Helena Bonham Carter, this was exactly the change we needed and loved the idea of focusing on Sherlock’s sister, instead. She thought the original Sherlock Holmes was a misogynist, making Enola Holmes the perfect way to fight back.