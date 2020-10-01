The Borat 2 Trailer Is Here, And It Will Drop Your Jaw

Watching the trailer to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has to be one of the great delights of 2020, especially considering this movie snuck in under the radar like a thief in the night. Sacha Baron Cohen’s gleefully disruptive nature is the sort of energy the year of the hellscape could use, and it’s all the better when realizing that it’s been too long since we’ve seen him in the wild. With 2018’s hot button Showtime series Who Is America?providing more of the same right before the US midterm elections of that year, it should have been a given that Cohen would eventually return to his usual bag of disguises and uncomfortable questions.