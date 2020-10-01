The Borat 2 Trailer Is Here, And It Will Drop Your Jaw

Leave a Comment
It was more than 20 years ago that Sacha Baron Cohen unleashed the ridiculously improper Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev to the world on Da Ali G Show, and those who saw Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan back in 2006 will regard it as a rather unforgettable experience. Sadly we've seen very little from the character since, and it's been rough. But soon that drought will come to an end. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan aka Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime started on October 23, and now our very first trailer for the movie is available for you to enjoy below:
Apparently, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm sees everyone’s favorite roving reporter in a bit of a jam, as the past 14 years have been pretty miserable for Borat. With the antics of his first film shaming his homeland so harshly he became a rather painful carnival attraction in Kazakhstan, one could imagine the tortures he’s endured that we’ve yet to see. However, with a new mission, and his young daughter in tow, it looks like Borat might be able to redeem himself in the eyes of the Kazakh government. It’s just going to take some hidden camera shenanigans, and the bribe of his daughter’s hand delivered to “Vice Premiere” Pence to seal the deal.
Of course, this isn’t just some project shot in the before times, as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm tackles the America we live in today. With Borat and his daughter roaming the heartland, during the time of COVID-19, there’s a lot of questions surrounding just how America has changed since Borat’s last visit. In that respect, and with the mass lack of masks during the footage we’ve seen, it almost sounds like this sequel could double as a horror film for some.
Watching the trailer to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has to be one of the great delights of 2020, especially considering this movie snuck in under the radar like a thief in the night. Sacha Baron Cohen’s gleefully disruptive nature is the sort of energy the year of the hellscape could use, and it’s all the better when realizing that it’s been too long since we’ve seen him in the wild. With 2018’s hot button Showtime series Who Is America?providing more of the same right before the US midterm elections of that year, it should have been a given that Cohen would eventually return to his usual bag of disguises and uncomfortable questions.
And uncomfortable is pretty much the most appropriate, yet totally unfitting, term to encapsulate Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. There’s no telling what word will fit when all is said and done, because this subsequent moviefilm has a significant challenge that every comedy sequel eventually has to face: it needs to outdo its predecessor. Then again, considering the film had already announced itself as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, and then changed its name to the uber abrasive/hysterical final title you saw above at the last minute, it already looks like we’re in for one hell of a ride.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video as of October 23rd, which will only make the film a perfect pairing with Sacha Baron Cohen’s other film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. That movie is currently available in limited theaters, with an October 16th release date on Netflix. But don’t forget, there’s still other films to discover, in theaters and on streaming, as you’ll see in our comprehensive 2020 release schedule for making glorious plans for moviefilm viewings.