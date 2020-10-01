Sounds Like Alita: Battle Angel Will Be Coming Back To Select Theaters

Again, there’s no concrete announcement of when or where Alita: Battle Angel might return, as this morning marks the official start of the campaign to re-release the film. However, to see Cinemark already chiming in with such a positive announcement is rather encouraging. Even in a market where bringing back older titles is no assurance of business, and with movie theaters hanging in there as release dates of films like Wonder Woman 1984, as well as a slew of Disney titles like Black Widow, and Death on the Nile find themselves pushed back again, someone in their ranks heeded the call.