Soon You Can Watch Mulan Without A Disney+ Subscription

All the film studios have tried a variety of different methods to get their major theatrical projects in front of audiences during the global pandemic. Some have moved films direct to streaming platforms. Others have made movies available via Premium VOD rental option. Even a few have opened in theaters where possible, even if that has mainly meant drive-ins in recent months. Disney tried something thus far unique with Mulan, by basically doing all of the above. If you wanted to watch the movie in the U.S. you had to both have a Disney+ subscription and pay $29.99 for a premium VOD purchase. However, starting next week, anybody who wants to watch Mulan digitally will be able to do so without Disney+.