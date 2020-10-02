Watch Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Re-Enact A Jurassic Park Scene, With One Big Difference

Leave a Comment
Fans of the Jurassic Park franchise were excited when they learned that all of the big stars from the original film would be returning for Jurassic World: Dominion. Everybody is looking forward to seeing the likes of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern together again. Now, they're even giving us updated versions of fan-favorite scenes from the original film, though they're not turning out quite the way I remember.
Jeff Goldblum is trying to get people registered to vote in November, and so as part of the enticement to get people to either register or verify their voting status, he offered a Jurassic Park reenactment to fans. After getting 1,000 people to do this, Goldblum has recreated the "Chaos Theory" scene from the film, only instead of recreating the sequence of letting water drop on the hand of Laura Dern, he uses Sam Neill. Check it out.
Needless to say, this is pretty hilarious. With Sam Neill playing the Laura Dern part, he's not really doing his best impression. Dern's character in Jurassic Park seemed to be mostly enjoying Goldblum's little demonstration, but Neill seems utterly shocked. He actually seems to be acting like he has no idea what Goldblum is even doing, though when Laura Dern chimes in near the end of the clip, it appears that's all part of the show.
If you've somehow forgotten the original Jurassic Park scene, check it out in the clip below. Give it a look and decide which version is truly better.
Jeff Goldblum promises that with more people taking action toward voting, more reenactments are on the way. With all three of the original Jurassic Park stars involved, we could get any number of scenes redone, likely with Goldblum, Dern, and Neill swapping roles around again, as that's clearly much more fun for them. Who wants to see Laura Dern's Jeff Goldblum impression?
As far as what the three of them will be doing together in Jurassic World: Dominion, we really have no idea. The three actors are clearly doing this on the set of the film and we know the movie is being made as we speak. We even see Dern wearing her mask and keeping her distance in the clip itself. Perhaps Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum had a scene together that day so getting closer together was no big deal. We know the movie is taking health and safety measures to keep the set as clean as possible.
It was only a couple of days between when Jeff Goldblum made his challenge and the recreated scene was posted, so hopefully enough people will support the actor's cause and we can more of these. It will help pass the time until Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters next summer.