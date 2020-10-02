No Time To Die Has Officially Been Delayed Again

For some, this writing seemed to have been on the wall for some time. Between whispers as early as this summer that No Time To Die could be moved into a blockbuster season slot in 2021, and Universal pushing The Croods: A New Age into a newer, earlier release date that was within striking distance of when No Time To Die was going to be unfurled upon the world, this sort of play did feel like a viable option. The optimistic parties in the world probably thought that the studio was trying to take advantage of the lack of competition in the theaters, as well as Universal’s new deal with AMC that allowed films to run for 17 days before going to premium VOD. Now the cards are on the table, and we’ll have to wait about five more months before James Bond gets to tangle with Safin, over a mysterious plot we still have very few clues about.