Fast And Furious 9 Has Been Delayed Again

Michelle Rodriguez as in Fast & Furious 9, F9

James Bond made a grand exit earlier today when Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly-anticipated No Time To Die was shaken over to next spring. But since Universal's release date shift for Bond pitted the action flick against another massive title from the studio, F9, it was only a matter of time for the next Fast & the Furious movie to get a new release date.

Instead of F9 hitting theaters on April 2, 2021, No Time To Die will take its place, and the high-octane blockbuster will instead arrive later in the summer, on May 28, 2021, per Universal. This delay comes months after F9 became one of the first major releases to move itself over to 2021. F9 was originally going to be a 2020 summer blockbuster alongside titles like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet.

