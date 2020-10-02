Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro Return For Spider-Man 3 And More

While the Electro from the main Marvel Comics universe has had a variety of looks over the years, he’s best known for the green and yellow costume he first wore in 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man #9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opted to model Jamie Foxx’s Electro off the character’s Ultimate Universe incarnation, and as such he was colored blue as a result of turning into pure electrical energy. This time around, apparently the blue is being ditched, although it’s unclear if this means Foxx’s latest take on Electro will wear a more traditional costume, or if he’ll still have that energy look and simply rock a different color.