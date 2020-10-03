Ana De Armas On Feeling Like She's Been Talking About James Bond's No Time To Die Forever

At the beginning of 2020, fans of the James Bond franchise had No Time To Die to look forward to. That was true for the cast and crew, too, who would be able to gather and celebrate Daniel Craig’s final outing as the infamous 007. Things have obviously changed and, while it’s been disappointing for fans, it’s also been a challenge for the film’s stars. In fact, Ana de Armas admits she feels like she’s also been waiting for the upcoming film forever.