6 Marvel Characters Alison Brie Would Be Perfect To Play

Songbird

Melissa Gold (better known these days by her current alias Songbird) is a character who has worn multiple hats, such as an Avenger, a founding member of the Thunderbolts, and even an aspiring singer - a talent that her super-enhanced vocal chords lend to beautifully. Yet, when she first debuted in Marvel Comics in 1979, she was a supervillain who went by the name “Screaming Mimi’ as part of the Grapplers - a team of female professional wrestlers who moonlighted as criminals.

While playing a reformed criminal with superhuman vocal abilities would be new territory for her, Alison Brie knows a thing or two about old school rumbles in the ring from her starring role on the 1980s-set Netflix series GLOW, which stands for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.”