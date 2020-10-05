Looks Like Dune Is Being Delayed, And It's A Long Wait

The writing has been on the wall for this one for a while now. A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. officially announced that they were moving the release of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 from the first week of October to Christmas Day – and while a great deal of the reaction was dedicated to being sad about the superhero movie's delay, there was also instantly concern about what it would mean for Denis Villeneuve's Dune (which is another WB film). It was quickly assessed that there was little chance that the studio would release two massive blockbusters in back-to-back weekends, so we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Now it seems it has, as reports are saying that the Frank Herbert adaptation will be shifted from its December 18 date to October 1 of next year – which just so happens to currently be the date occupied by The Batman.