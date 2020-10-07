Spider-Man 3: 5 Ways Jamie Foxx's Electro Can Be Improved

I get castings that defy expectations of roles one would expect from an actor but casting Jamie Foxx as a soft-spoken introvert was what one would call "a choice." We need a cooler version of Electro, and if that requires re-tooling the character to make something Foxx can work with, so be it. Really, I think you could just bring this Electro into the story without the origin considering audiences have seen one incarnation of him before, and maybe he'll just be cooler as a hardened criminal who runs afoul of some experiment than an employee of a tech lab.