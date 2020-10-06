Another Iconic Halloween Star Wants To Return For The New Sequels

When the next one comes up, if I had gotten a call, sure, if there was something super cool that made sense for me, absolutely. I'm not going to ever bite the hand that feeds me and I'm forever indebted to this franchise and I love it. It's like going back to like summer camp. And you're like, 'Oh, I've missed you.' It feels like home. I have so much fun here. That's what it feels like to me to go back to the Halloween movies.