Another Iconic Halloween Star Wants To Return For The New Sequels

The past few years have been an exciting one for horror fans, as the genre had been in the midst of a renaissance. And in addition to unique new projects, beloved franchises have also found their way back to theaters. Case in point 2018's Halloween movie, which was a record breaking success for the slasher property. Director David Gordon Green is bringing back more familiar faces for Halloween Kills, and it turns out that one iconic franchise star wants to return as part of the ongoing trilogy.
Actress Danielle Harris is an iconic piece of the Halloween franchise, after facing off against Michael Myers in two separate timelines. As a child star Harris starred as Laurie's young daughter Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4 and 5. What's more, she also played the role of Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's pair of Halloween entries in the 2007 and 2009 respectively. Harris recently spoke to the possibility of appearing in the current trilogy of movies, saying:
When the next one comes up, if I had gotten a call, sure, if there was something super cool that made sense for me, absolutely. I'm not going to ever bite the hand that feeds me and I'm forever indebted to this franchise and I love it. It's like going back to like summer camp. And you're like, 'Oh, I've missed you.' It feels like home. I have so much fun here. That's what it feels like to me to go back to the Halloween movies.
Well, there you have it. While Danielle Harris wasn't offered a role in Halloween Kills or its 2018 predecessor, she would be down to once again return to Haddonfield if she was approached by David Gordon Green and company. We'll just have to wait and see if that offer comes her way for Halloween Ends, which is set to wrap up the current trilogy of movies.
Danielle Harris' comments to ComicBook are sure to excite the various Halloween fans out there. The cast of Halloween Kills shows how much David Gordon Green and Danny McBride truly love the franchise as a whole. And while the character Jamie Lloyd has been once again retconned for the trilogy's timeline, perhaps she could play a different role entirely. After all, it wouldn't be the first time.
While Danielle Harris was originally known for playing Laurie Strode's daughter, she eventually got to play the iconic role of Annie Brackett when Rob Zombie did his pair of Halloween remakes. Said role was played by Nancy Kyes in John Carpenter's 1968 original, and her father Sheriff Brackett was played by Charles Cyphers. Cyphers is one of the actors returning for Halloween Kills, no doubt avenging the death of his daughter now that Michael Myers is back in Haddonfield.
Danielle Harris is a bonafide scream queen, aside from her four appearances in the Halloween franchise. She's appeared in the Hatchet movies, as well as
See No Evil 2 and Camp Cold Brook. And considering how many returning actors are appearing in Halloween Kills, it seems logical that she might want to pop up in Halloween Ends.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021, pushed back a full year from its original release date. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.