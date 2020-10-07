Watch Mel Gibson Play A Deranged Santa Claus In New Fatman Trailer

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise may, or may not, be done and dusted, but to his The Expendables 3 co-star, there must have been some magic in bandana he metaphorically found. You can’t look at Fatman and not think that one legendary ‘80s action star isn’t tipping his Santa hat to the other, especially when a world weary attitude and the U.S. military are involved. So if you really need a hard sell on why Fatman might be the movie for you, think of it this way: Santa has become John Rambo, and Walton Goggins is the man crazy enough to try and kill him. If that doesn’t do it, I’m sure Elf will be in heavy rotation by time this movie comes out, and that just might be more your speed.