The Craft: Legacy Director Explains Why Now Is The Right Time For A Sequel

The past few yeas have been an exciting horror renaissance, with the genre reaching consistent critical and box office success. Many of the modern classics come to us from Blumhouse Productions. The studio recently pivoted to beloved franchises, with movies like Halloween and The Craft: Legacy. The latter movie is arriving in homes just in time for Halloween, and will introduce a new coven of witches. I was able to be on the movie's set, where director Zoe Lister-Jones explained why now was the right time for the cult classic property to return