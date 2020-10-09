Lakeith Stanfield: 7 Facts You Might Not Know About The Atlanta Star

I was creeped out the whole time and I had no idea who Teddy Perkins was, and they were like, “He’s this guy.” And he was very strange, and I’ve never seen anyone that looks like him, sounded like him, and so it completely threw me off. I had no idea what was going on and it was very much a trip. The way Darius felt was quite similar to the way I felt — uncomfortable throughout the duration of shooting it... I never knew that that was Donald, I never got confirmation on that actually. I just had no idea who the hell that was, and I thought he just came out of nowhere. I was like, ‘Who’s Teddy Perkins?’ and everybody’s like, ‘I don’t know,’ so I looked him up and there was nothing online but when I talked to him, he said he had been acting for years, so it was really strange. And they called ‘cut’ and it was Teddy, and when I saw him get makeup done, it was Teddy. I didn’t see any prosthetics, so I didn’t know. I had no idea who it was and I still don’t quite know, so it was very weird for me.